From drones to water flowing into Pakistan, Punjab raises pressing issues, fails to get solutions

From the demand for equipment for BSF for intercepting drones from Pakistan to seeking construction of a dam to stop India’s river water from flowing into the neighbouring country, and pollution in Ghaggar caused by Himachal Pradesh — several pressing issues raised by Punjab Thursday during the 20th meeting of Northern Zonal Council Standing Committee at Mohali failed to yield much and remained unresolved.

For Punjab officials, it was a disappointing outing. A senior official, who attended the meeting said, they raised the issue of drones from Pakistan dropping drugs and ammunition in Punjab and sought that the BSF be equipped with the latest technology to intercept the unmanned aerial vehicles. However, the issue did not get much traction.

“We raised it. But the response was rather cold. It is a pressing issue for the state. The BSF should be given the intercept technology but there was no straight solution,” the official said.

The state officials also sought the construction of a dam at Makuara Pattan, the confluence of the Ravi and Ujh rivers, to stop India’s river water share from flowing into Pakistan. The state demanded that the Centre should release Rs 400 crore for the dam.

Earlier, former Nitin Gadkari, as then Union Minister for Water Resources, had agreed to the demand when it was raised then Punjab ministers Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa and Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria in 2019. But the money was never released.

“We told the meeting that while Punjab and Haryana were fighting over water, 600 cusecs of water flowing to Pakistan was going to waste. This should be channelised. But again, there was no immediate solution offered,” an official added.

The state has proposed a 7-km long channel to carry this water to the Kalanaur-Ramdas Canal System to further utilize it to irrigate 1 lakh acre of land devoid of irrigation facilities. Moreover, with this project, the state government would also be able to provide clean drinking water to 100 villages and six townships of this border area.

“What is the point if 100 officials from six states and the Centre gather at the meeting, spend crores from the exchequer and the issues do not get resolved? The representatives of the Centre keep asking us to resolve the issues bilaterally. What is the need of this meeting then?,” an official rued.

The officials also raised the issue of pollution in Ghaggar caused by Himachal Pradesh. “But, we were told that the issue should be discussed bilaterally,” the official added.

A government statement later said that officers from the Inter-State Council Secretariat of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and Chief Secretaries of the Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and Adviser to the UT Chandigarh were present in the meeting.

The viewpoint of Punjab on the whole gamut of sensitive issues including the state’s right on Chandigarh and Panjab University, the demand of the tribunal to assess the current situation with regard to the river waters, increasing international flights from the Mohali airport, starting UDAN scheme from four airports in the state, strengthening the international borders, uniform policy for purchasing land, and stemming the loss to Punjab from Hansi – Butana canal and Ghaggar was presented with facts, the statement added.

Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua batted for cooperative federalism and said that such meetings are the right platform for bringing to the fore inter-state matters and debate upon their solutions. January made it clear that Punjab is facing a shortage of water hence it does not have extra to spare for the other states. He also raised the issue of Punjab’s right over Chandigarh.

“These are emotional issues for Punjab and being the parent state, it has full right on its Capital but which has been denied to it all along,” said Janjua, adding that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has also pressed the state’s claims on these issues.

In keeping with the principle of One Nation One Family, there must be a uniform policy concerning buying and selling of land in all the states. It is imperative for Punjab for these issues to be sorted out, said Janjua.

During agenda-wise discussions, Principal Secretary Water Resources, Krishan Kumar, apprised that the level of water, which was available with Punjab at the time of river water agreements, has come down drastically and the state is face to face with the paucity of this precious resource. He further argued that a new tribunal regarding the assessment of Ravi-Beas river waters is the need of the hour besides pressing for water to Punjab from Yamuna. Likewise, the “unnatural construction” of the Hansi-Butana canal causes 38 villages in Punjab to be flooded. Rooting for the resolution of Lissara Nallah by Haryana, Kumar also highlighted the importance of mini hydel projects on the Bhakhra Main Line apart from making a strong case for a permanent member from Punjab in the Bhakhra Beas Management Board (BBMB).

Financial Commissioner (Revenue) KAP Sinha pointed out that Chandigarh must go to Punjab, the latter being the parent state. He further made out a case for the resident of any state being able to purchase land in another state.

Presenting the case of Punjab for increasing the international flights from the Mohali International Airport, Principal Secretary Civil Aviation Rahul Bhandari said that Punjab has invested in the project and moreover, it is the demand of the present scenario considering a huge number of Punjabi diaspora in Canada and other countries to expand the number of international flights.