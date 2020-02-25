Punjab: None back Bhushan Ashu in House, two MLAs issue statement later

Cabinet Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu at Vidhan Sabha, Monday. (Express photo) Cabinet Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu at Vidhan Sabha, Monday. (Express photo)

Punjab Cabinet Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu was left to fend for himself in the Vidhan Sabha by his party colleagues Monday as Opposition targetted him a day after suspended DSP Balwinder Singh Sekhon raked up a 28-year-old case and alleged that the Congress leader had confessed to harbouring two Khalistani militants and conspiring to murder his own uncle.

Though no one from Congress came forward to support him in the Assembly, two Ludhiana MLAs issued a statement later in the day supporting him.

Sanjay Talwar (Ludhiana East) Kuldeep Singh Vaid (Gill) in a statement issued by Punjab Congress said that the opposition parties are trying unsuccessfully to create issues out of non-issues for their petty political gains.

Talwar said that Ashu is associated with a party that is known for its sacrifices for restoring peace and communal harmony in Punjab. Ashu is known as a leader who is spearheading development of Ludhiana, which was earlier neglected during the SAD-BJP regime, Talwar said.

The Ludiana East MLA said that he has known Ashu for decades and he (the minister) has always been known as the development man of Ludhiana. On the other hand DSP Sekhon is a mere pawn in the hands of his political masters and is giving frivolous statements just to please some “leaders” for his own personal gains.

He further said that the stand of opposition parties in support of a tainted official also raises questions over their own credibility. He said that Ashu had received several complaints against Sekhon as he had been suspended in the past too. Being a grounded leader, Ashu has always stood for the people and when Sekhon was reprimanded over his corrupt acts, he started spreading lies against the minister, the MLA said.

Vaid warned suspended Sekhon against spreading lies against Ashu. He said that Ashu does not need any certificate from either the suspended DSP or the opposition leaders, who themselves have a dubious track record.

