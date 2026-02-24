Punjab nods anti-gangster policy with cash reward, extends OTS validity; Budget session from March 6

Punjab Cabinet Monday gave its nod to the policy with a framework where citizens can earn rewards of up to Rs 2 lakh for sharing vital information leading to the arrest of gangsters in the state. In cases involving high-value targets or major breakthroughs, cash prizes of up to Rs 10 lakh may be granted to both police personnel and individuals who provide intelligence.

Finance Minister Harpal Cheema said the policy is to encourage informants to come forward with credible information about gangsters and wanted criminals. “This signals the government’s firm resolve to dismantle criminal networks operating across the state.”

Senior superintendents of police can sanction rewards of up to Rs 1 lakh. Commissioners of police and range IGs/DIGs are authorised to approve up to Rs 1.5 lakh. Heads of wings holding the rank of SDGP/ADGP can clear rewards of up to Rs 2 lakh. Any reward exceeding that amount will require the approval of the Director General of Police (DGP), Cheema said.