Punjab nods anti-gangster policy with cash reward, extends OTS validity; Budget session from March 6

The state Cabinet also approved the extension of OTS scheme validity from December 31, 2025 to August 30, 2026.

4 min readChandigarhFeb 24, 2026 09:51 AM IST
Punjab cabinet 2026Chief Minister of Punjab Bhagwant Mann during a meeting of the Punjab Cabinet, in Chandigarh on Monday. (@BhagwantMann X/ANI Photo)
Punjab Cabinet Monday gave its nod to the policy with a framework where citizens can earn rewards of up to Rs 2 lakh for sharing vital information leading to the arrest of gangsters in the state. In cases involving high-value targets or major breakthroughs, cash prizes of up to Rs 10 lakh may be granted to both police personnel and individuals who provide intelligence.

Finance Minister Harpal Cheema said the policy is to encourage informants to come forward with credible information about gangsters and wanted criminals. “This signals the government’s firm resolve to dismantle criminal networks operating across the state.”

Senior superintendents of police can sanction rewards of up to Rs 1 lakh. Commissioners of police and range IGs/DIGs are authorised to approve up to Rs 1.5 lakh. Heads of wings holding the rank of SDGP/ADGP can clear rewards of up to Rs 2 lakh. Any reward exceeding that amount will require the approval of the Director General of Police (DGP), Cheema said.

The state Cabinet also approved the extension of OTS scheme validity from December 31, 2025 to August 30, 2026. These would apply to plots allotted to departments/PSUs and allottees who had submitted appeals for plot restoration under the policy dated May 7, 2025.

The Cabinet also approved payment of compensation to farmers who lost their crops to the floods last year and were cultivating government lands. Their crop damage was assessed during the special girdawari of 2025. However, they were not granted compensation because their girdawari were changed in favour of the government. This will be implemented as a one-time measure on humanitarian grounds and will not confer proprietary rights in any manner.

The Cabinet also approved the creation of two additional posts of vice-chairpersons in the Economic Policy and Planning Board. The number of vice-chairpersons in the board will increase from the existing three to five, enabling sector-specific focus, improved monitoring of schemes and faster decision-making.

Punjab Cabinet also approved the summoning of the 12th Budget session of the 16th Punjab Vidhan Sabha from March 6 to March 16. The Governor’s address will take place on March 6, and the finance minister will present the Budget for 2026-27 on March 8. The Bhagwant Mann government is also likely to announce Rs 1,000 per month to every woman in the Budget.

It also approved granting the benefit of additional marks and special relaxation in the upper age limit to volunteers who worked during Covid in the Department of Health and Family Welfare. This benefit will also extend to employees working on a contractual/outsource basis under the department. This benefit will be applicable in direct recruitment during the current year up to December 31, 2026. Along with, the Cabinet also approved the revival and filling of 361 vacant posts of Staff Nurses (Group-C) in the department. These include 224 posts lying vacant for more than one year and 137 posts vacant for less than one year. These posts will be filled through Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot, by taking them out of the purview of the Punjab Subordinate Staff Selection Board.

