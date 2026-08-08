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Parks to homes in Punjab, there is a new moral police in town

Police complaints filed as groups of Nihangs threaten women social media influencers, rough up couples as well as women for their clothes

Kuldeep Singh Khalsa (extreme right) and his associates who moral policed women at Rakh Bagh Kuldeep Singh Khalsa (extreme right) and his associates who moral policed women at Rakh Bagh (Express Photo/ Image enhanced with AI)
Written by: Divya Goyal
7 min readLudhianaAug 9, 2026 10:59 AM IST First published on: Aug 8, 2026 at 06:40 PM IST

Never too far from controversy, groups of Nihang Singhs  have now been accused of moral policing, with police complaints being filed over threats to women over clothes and social media posts.

On July 26, one such group, ‘Tarna Dal 96 Crori’, went around a prominent public garden in Ludhiana doing a “raid” streamed on Facebook Live, to stop “bhoond aashiq (swarm of lovers)”. “Gand paaya hoya hai Punjab ch (They have polluted Punjab),” they said in the live video, and went on to accost women for wearing sleeveless dresses, dancing and making reels, and to attack couples.

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