Punjab imposes night curfew amid Covid-19 surge; shuts schools, colleges

Following a surge in Covid-19 cases, the Punjab government on Tuesday imposed a night curfew in the state from 10 pm to 5 am till January 15. The movement of people for all non-essential activities is prohibited within municipal limits of all cities and towns during the curfew hours, as per the order issued by the home department.

The district authorities have been asked to issue prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC and ensure strict compliance with the night curfew.

Essential activities like operation of multiple shifts at industries, offices (both government and private), movement of persons and goods on national and state highways, loading and unloading of cargo and travel of persons to their destinations after disembarking from buses, trains and flights are permitted.

Meanwhile, educational institutions, including schools, colleges, universities, coaching centres will be shut for offline classes. However, these institutions are expected to stick to the academic schedule through online teaching. Medical and nursing colleges, however, are permitted to function normally with offline classes.

Also read | Amid Covid surge, Punjab and Haryana HC to shift to virtual hearings from Jan 5

Bars, cinemas halls, multiplexes, malls, restaurants, spas, museums and zoos will be allowed to operate at 50 per cent of their capacity, provided all the staff are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Sports complexes, stadiums, swimming pools, gyms will be closed (except those used for training of sportspersons for participation in national/international sports events or for organising national/international sports events). No spectators or visitors are allowed in stadiums. AC buses will run at 50% of capacity, the orders say.

Only fully vaccinated staff will be allowed to attend the government and private offices, working spaces, factories and industries.

No services should be provided in offices to people not wearing masks properly, the order stated.

The district authorities have been advised to impose additional restrictions if deemed necessary but are not allowed to dilute the ones imposed by the state government.

Wearing of masks by all persons in public places, including workplaces, is mandatory and must be strictly observed and enforced, said the order.

Punjab reported 419 Covid-19 cases Monday, taking the active caseload to 1,741.