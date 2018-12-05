Punjab: NIA produces Kashmiri students in court

National Investigation Agency (NIA) produced three persons, alleged to be members of a Kashmir-based militant outfit, Ansar Gajwat-Ul-Hind, in a special court on Tuesday under tight security.

Advertising

One of the accused, Yousuf Rafiq Bhat, is a cousin of Kashmir-based militant leader Jakir Musa who is wanted by security forces in the state.

The court ordered the accused, including Zahid Gulzar, a resident of Awantipora, and Mohammad Edrish Shah, to remain in judicial custody.

Next hearing is on December 21. Jalandhar police arrested them from an institute with arms and ammunition. The case was later transferred to the NIA.