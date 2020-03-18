Punjab: NIA fails to produce death verification report of KLF leader Harmeet PhD

KLF chief Harmeet Singh was one of the main conspirators in the targeted killings case which took place in Punjab between 2016 and 2017. KLF chief Harmeet Singh was one of the main conspirators in the targeted killings case which took place in Punjab between 2016 and 2017.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday failed to produce in court the death verification report of Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) chief Harmeet Singh alias ‘Happy Ph.D’, who was said to have been killed in Pakistan in January. The NIA special court, which was hearing the 2016-17 targeted killings case, fixed March 24 as the next date of hearing.

Harmeet Singh was one of the main conspirators in the targeted killings case which took place in Punjab between 2016 and 2017. RSS leader (retd) Brigadier Jagdish Gagneja and Ludhiana-based pastor Sultan Masih were among the six victims.

The NIA had moved an application for abatement of proceedings against Harmeet Singh on February 20, following which the court had fixed March 5 as the date for submitting the report. The agency moved the application in connection with the FIR in which Harmeet was named as an accused. However, the agency failed to submit the report on March 5, following which the court fixed March 17 as the next date for the same. NIA had named Harmeet as one of the accused in the case along with Hardeep Shera and Ramandeep Singh alias Canadian, who allegedly pulled the trigger. The other accused include Anil Kumar alias Kala, Dharminder Singh alias Gugni.

Harmeet along with other accused Gurjinder Singh alias Shastri, Gursharanbir Singh and Gurjant Singh were declared Proclaimed Offenders (PO) on May 31 by the special court.

Harmeet, who was supposed to be in Pakistan, was allegedly killed near Lahore in January. He was allegedly running operations from Pakistan and as per the Indian agencies, he was involved in narco-terrorism. The agency also alleged in its investigation that Harmeet was instrumental in training the KLF modules in India and in some gulf countries.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.