‘Bengal Won, Punjab Next’: BJP launches aggressive poster war as CM Mann slams ‘divisive politics’

Saffron-coloured posters bearing the slogan “Bengal ne ditti Bhajpa nu sewa, hun Punjab di hai vari” (Bengal gave BJP a chance to serve, it’s Punjab’s turn now) appeared outside the Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters in Chandigarh Friday, even as Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann continued targeting the BJP, alleging that the party’s “divisive politics” would not work in Punjab.

A large saffron poster was put up outside the BJP office, alongside a life-size cut-out of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the outer wall, reflecting the party’s aggressive political push in Punjab following its performance in West Bengal.

“Priorities of Punjab BJP are clear now. After Bengal, next is Punjab, and we will reach out to both the urban and rural masses. We are already doing this,” said Pritpal Singh Baliawal, a spokesperson of the BJP Punjab.