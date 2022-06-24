scorecardresearch
Friday, June 24, 2022
Sippy Sidhu case: CBI seizes car, ‘yet to ascertain links to murder’

The CBI investigation also revealed that mother of Sippy Sidhu, Deepinder Kaur Sidhu, was aware of this fact because parents of Kalyani Singh had visited her house in Mohali demanding the deletion of these pictures around six months before the murder.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
Updated: June 24, 2022 7:38:21 am
sippy sidhu murderNational shooter Sukhmanpreet Sidhu aka Sippy Sidhu.

The CBI has seized a white car in connection with the investigation of national shooter and advocate Sukhmanpreet Singh aka Sippy Sidhu.

A source said, “The white car which belonged to Parminder Singh was found from the possession of a person who claimed that the car was sold many years ago. The involvement of the white car in the murder of Sippy Sidhu is yet to be established.”

As per the CBI investigation, two cars were used in the crime when Sippy Sidhu was shot dead in a public park in Sector 27 on September 20, 2015. So far, the CBI has failed to ascertain the identity of any of the cars involved in the crime.

The CBI investigation in the murder of national shooter and advocate Sukhmanpreet Singh aka Sippy Sidhu revealed that victim Sippy was in possession of many objectionable pictures of Kalyani Singh, who was repeatedly urging him to delete the pictures or hand over the hard discs to her.

The CBI investigation also revealed that mother of Sippy Sidhu, Deepinder Kaur Sidhu, was aware of this fact because parents of Kalyani Singh had visited her house in Mohali demanding the deletion of these pictures around six months before the murder. “The relationship between Sippy Sidhu and Kalyani Singh had been once sour but Kalyani again came close to him to get her objectionable pictures from him. Even Kalyani Singh’s father had tried to get the pictures delete through one of his confident persons,” a source said.

Sippy had shared these pictures with Kalyani’s parents and friends through her woman friend settled in the UK. He had uploaded pictures of a fake Facebook account of the accused through one of his woman friends abroad.

