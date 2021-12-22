Punjab News Live: Ex-minister Bikram Majithia booked under NDPS Act, SAD alleges ‘political vendetta’

Punjab Live Updates: Former Punjab minister and senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia was booked under the NDPS Act, triggering allegations of “political vendetta” from his party.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against him on the basis of a 2018 status report of a probe into the drug racket in the state. The report was filed by anti-drug special task force (STF) chief Harpreet Singh Sidhu in the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 2018.

Majithia, (46), is the brother-in-law of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and brother of former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal. Majithia had earlier denied all charges against him.

Meanwhile, former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh condemned the killings of two unidentified men for their sacrilege attempts at Amritsar and Kapurthala, saying it is “absolutely unacceptable”.

“Sacrilege is wrong but it is also wrong to kill a person. What is this way? There is a law in this land. If you take him (the accused) to the SGPC office, interrogate him and then kill him. Is this the way? This is illegal and this is absolutely unacceptable,” said Singh.

He said the accused should have been handed over to the police and added that no civilised society can and should approve of such killings.