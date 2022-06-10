Denied ‘meeting’, Congress leaders hold protest at CM Bhagwant Mann’s house, arrested

Several Punjab Congress senior leaders, including party president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and CLP leader Partap Singh Bajwa, were on Thursday taken into custody for holding a protest at the chief minister’s residential complex in Chandigarh after Bhagwant Mann allegedly failed to keep his appointment with them.

The Chandigarh Police took all protesting Congress leaders, including former deputy CMs Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and O P Soni and several MLAs, to a nearby Sector 3 police station from where they were later released.

The Congress leaders claimed that they resorted to protest after they were called inside the CM’s residence, frisked and their mobile phones also taken away even as Mann kept them waiting despite the fact that they had secured an appointment from the CMO.

Warring said they have decided that they will not meet the chief minister from now onwards for the “insult” meted out to them. Bajwa added: “We will completely boycott Mann”.

On the other hand, Mann denied that the Congress leaders were given time by him and alleged that the Opposition leaders held the protest in support of their party leaders facing corruption charges.

Mann was apparently referring to the arrest of former forest minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot and naming of another former forest minister Sangat Singh Gilzian in a corruption case. Both are Congress leaders — Dharamsot was part of Capt Amarinder Singh cabinet and Gilzian was minister in Charanjit Singh Channi government.

The Congress leaders, however, claimed that they only wanted to raise the issue of deteriorating law and order in the state with the CM.

Earlier, the Congress leaders had reached the CM’s residence at 10 am. Bajwa claimed that they took time from the chief ministers’ office to meet Mann. Warring claimed that when they reached the CM’s residence, they were made to wait for 45 minutes before being told that Mann would meet them at 1 pm on Friday.

“We were told that CM is watching a presentation and would meet us on Friday,” Warring said, adding that the Congress leaders were “insulted” as they were frisked and their mobile phones taken away.

Bajwa said, “It is for the first time that a CLP leader, who is like a shadow CM, was frisked, his phone kept outside and made to go through the entry point meant for regular visitors. This all was done to humiliate the Congress leadership. The CM took orders from Delhi”.

Mann, however, said the Congress leaders reached his residence without taking time and held a protest in support of their leaders facing corruption charges.

In a tweet, he said, “The leftover Congress leadership came to my residence to hold a dharna in support of their party leaders who are facing corruption charges. Supporting those who looted Punjab is a proof that bribe is in their blood”.

Bajwa, however, hit back saying that if they had not taken time to meet Mann, then how were they allowed inside the CM residence.

“Without meeting us, how could CM predict in what connection we were to meet him,” asked Warring, adding that they went to meet Mann “regarding deteriorating law and order situation in the state, as is evident from the recent murder of Sidhu Moosewala.”

Bajwa said, “Mann is an immature CM. He should have shown the magnanimity and met the delegation. This is unfortunate and undemocratic when you don’t give any space to the opposition. Two unprecedented things have happened. This is for the first time that a dharna was observed inside the CM residence complex and second, PCC chief, CLP leader and 15 MLAs had to furnish bail bonds to come out of the police station”.

Before being taken into custody, an argument also took place between some Congress leaders and police officials.

According to police, a case has been registered under relevant sections, including 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) of the IPC in the matter.

In an official press statement, Chandigarh police said the case was registered against 36 MLAs/Ex-MLAs and other workers of Punjab Congress party. After preliminary questioning, they were allowed to leave. No one has been arrested or detained in the matter. Investigation of the case is in progress.”