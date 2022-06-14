Punjab: Now ex-minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu moves HC fearing arrest in ‘false case’

The Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) working president and former Food and Civil Supplies minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu has moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court (HC) seeking directions to Punjab to not arrest him or take any coercive step against him in the FIR registered in the matter concerning alleged irregularities to the tune of Rs 2000 crore in allotment of labour and transport tenders for lifting grains. The matter is yet to come up for hearing before the HC.

As per reports, the matter concerning “irregularities” in grain-lifting tenders, is being probed by Vigilance Bureau of Punjab after representatives of small contractors of labour and transport submitted a complaint to the VB in this regard.

Ashu through his counsel, senior advocate Vinod Ghai, Kanika Ahuja and Tarun Seth, has sought that if an FIR is registered against him, he shall not be arrested unless a prior advance notice of atleast seven days is given to him from the date of registration of FIR.

Ashu has submitted in the petition that he took over as Cabinet Minister in 2018, a new policy for procuring of food grains (mainly wheat and paddy) through its Food Procuring Agencies and Food Corporation of India, on behalf of Government of India from various purchase centres or mandis, situated in Punjab was made and the same was approved by the then Punjab Cabinet.

“In pursuance to this new policy, e-tenders were floated by the District Tender Committee headed by deputy commissioner-cum chairman of each district, whereas in earlier policy made by the earlier government, deputy director-cum chairman of food supply was the final authority to allot the tender. It is further submitted here that the last e-tender (2022-23) was floated and the work was allotted on merits to various contractors,” he said.

“The policy for the year 2018-19, 2019-2020, 2021-22 & 2022-23 were formulated by the previous government in Punjab and were approved by Cabinet ministers and the entire process of e-tender were online and transparent…the petitioner has no role to play in allotment of tender to any person or any particular firm as the all the process was online and the person or firm who is applying for the e-tender has to fulfill the criteria and conditions laid down therein,” Ashu submitted in the petition.

The petition further alleged that after the formation of new state government in March 2022, the AAP started registering false cases against its rivals due to revengeful political vendetta and for gaining cheap popularity, and that nothing wrong was done by the petitioner as a public servant and the policy so formulated is an act of good management.

Ashu added that he was surprised to know that the contractors who were ineligible to participate in the e-tendering process at the time of the last government, have addressed a press conference alleging the earlier government for misusing the power and formulating a policy with ill intentions to oust some old contractors who had monopoly in the earlier tenders.

Ashu has contended that the ineligible contractors kept mum for three years after the formulation of the said policy and neither challenged the said policy ever, which is the best remedy available to them, if they had any grievance regarding the said policy. Ashu added that he has an apprehension that he will be arrested on flimsy grounds at any time as a complaint has been moved to the CM who has further marked it to the vigilance department.