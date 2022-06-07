scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 07, 2022
Former Punjab cabinet minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested in corruption case

Sources indicated that during the interrogation, Singh made several revelations of kickbacks in illegal felling of trees against Dharamsot.

Written by Jagdeep Singh Deep | Mohali |
Updated: June 7, 2022 8:44:08 am
former Punjab cabinet minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot. (File Photo)

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau early Tuesday morning arrested former Punjab cabinet minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot in connection with an alleged corruption case. Dharamsot was arrested at around 3 am by a team of the Patiala Vigilance Bureau.

The arrest was made in connection with a scam in the forest department, which was headed by Dharamsot when he was minister in the cabinet of Captain Amarinder Singh.

SSP (Vigilance) Patiala range, Gaganajit Singh confirmed the arrest of Dharamsot.

An FIR has been registered against Dharamsot.

A vigilance bureau officer said details would soon be shared with the media after completing the formalities of the arrest.

The arrest was made a few days after the vigilance bureau arrested Mohali District Forest Officer (DFO) Guramanpreet Singh. The DFO was arrested after he was seen in a sting video seeking a bribe to facilitate the sale of illegal farmhouses in the periphery of Chandigarh.

Sources indicated that during the interrogation, Singh made several revelations of kickbacks in illegal felling of trees against Dharamsot.

