Punjab: CM Bhagwant Mann assures uninterrupted power for paddy season

As paddy transplantation season starts from Tuesday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday reiterated his government’s commitment to provide regular and uninterrupted power supply to the farmers during paddy season.

In a statement issued on Monday, Mann said that the state government has taken a conscientious decision to conserve the state’s precious natural resource in terms of groundwater by allowing paddy transplantation in a phased manner across the state from June 10 to June 17.

The CM said that Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) had already been directed to ensure minimum eight hours of power supply to farmers during the ongoing paddy season.

Showing concern over the fast depleting ground water level, the CM urged farmers to make judicious use of water and

at the same time cautioned them to desist reckless wastage of water in the larger public interest.

He emphasised the need to make concerted efforts for saving the state’s most valued natural resource water and sought wholehearted support and cooperation from all the stakeholders to conserve it.

The CM has already given detailed instructions to PSPCL to make sure that the power supply to other categories of consumers especially the households should not be hampered and get regular power supply during the peak summer season.

It may be mentioned that elaborate arrangements has already been made by PSPCL to meet the expected total demand of 15,000 MW, which includes farm sector requirement for paddy, for meeting this demand transmission capacity to import from outside state has been enhanced to 8500 MW as against 7100 MW of last season and the remaining power of 6500 MW is being arranged from its sources within the state.