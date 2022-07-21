Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann admitted to Delhi hospital with stomachache

Updated: July 21, 2022 8:39:55 am
Two days after he drank a glassful of water directly from Kali Bein, a holy rivulet in Sultanpur Lodhi, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was admitted to Delhi’s Indraprastha Apollo Hospital with a stomachache late on Tuesday.
Sources said he has undergone medical tests and is still admitted in the hospital.
Sources said that he was taken ill with a severe stomachache at his official residence in Chandigarh on Tuesday night. From there, he was airlifted and admitted to the hospital in Delhi. His ailment was kept a closely guarded secret by the government as he was rushed to the Capital without his entire security staff.
The Chief Minister’s Office did not confirm the CM’s hospitalisation even as an official said that he was hale and hearty, and has a packed day on Thursday with scheduled back-to-back meetings.
Sources, however, indicated that his ailment was related to drinking of water directly from the rivulet.
On Sunday, the CM had visited Sultanpur Lodhi to mark the 22nd anniversary of cleaning of Kali Bein.
The government had released Mann’s pictures drinking a glassful from the Bein. Its video too had gone viral. The government statement had said that the CM planted a sapling on the banks of Bein and also drank water from the rivulet.
Meanwhile, around 8 pm on Wednesday, the CM took to Twitter to congratulate the Punjab Police and the Anti-Gangster Task Force for successfully executing an operation against two shooters allegedly involved in the murder of singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala.
A government functionary claimed that the CM would be back to work on Thursday.
-
