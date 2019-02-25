Punjab: Newly-married youth ‘hangs self’, wife arrested in Jalandhar village

A newly-married youth allegedly hanged himself at his home in Jalandhar’s Gajipur village Saturday evening. Hours later, his wife was arrested for abetment of suicide, after police found a suicide note.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Balbir Singh of Mand police post under Maqsudan police station said they had arrested Neeru Bhanwara Saturday night on the basis of a complaint filed by Amarjit Singh, father of the deceased, Harkamaljit Singh (27), and were investigating the matter further.

Police said the note, purportedly written by Harkamaljit, stated that he had written it while in his senses. “She was threatening to set my father on fire and destroying my family,” it said. It further said that soon after their marriage, she had threatened to get his family booked in a harassment case.

Harkamaljit and Neeru had gotten married on January 20 and had recently returned from their honeymoon in Malaysia.

The note claimed that when asked to do household chores, Neeru had threatened to complain to the police.

It also alleged that she was in constant touch with two male friends — one who lives in Canada and another who was in jail after being recently arrested in a murder case by Jalandhar police.