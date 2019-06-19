Punjab new education minister holds off 150 transfers ordered by O P Soni before exit

Punjab’s new Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla met CM Amarinder Singh amid a row over the issue of transfer of teachers ordered by his predecessor O P Soni right before the Cabinet rejig. However, refusing to divulge details of the meeting, Singla said: “It was on some other issue.”

Advertising

Soni, according to sources, had ordered transfer of about 150 school teachers on June 6, the day Amarinder ordered the rejig. Soni was divested of Education Department, which was then assigned to Vijay Inder Singla.

Singla has so far not allowed the transfers to take effect. His plea has been an online transfer policy for teachers, formulated by Soni and cleared by the Cabinet on January 3, which is yet to be notified.

With such a policy pending, how can the department effect transfers, Singla has raised a question.

Advertising

Soni told The Indian Express that he had issued the transfer orders on June 4, two days before the rejig took place. He added that he had ordered notification of the transfer policy on June 6. “Am I a child that I will order transfers after the notification order of the policy? I had ordered transfers on June 4. You can check the date with my signatures on the order. If the official letter is dated June 6 then I cannot do anything,” he said.

Soni added: “He (Singla) should first study the policy and then comment about it. And there is nothing to be done. The policy is ready, has an approval by the Cabinet and I had ordered its notification also. It should have been notified by now. The Education Secretary is responsible for not notifying it till now,” he said.

Singla, on the other hand, has not allowed the notification of the policy. The Chief Minister, it is learnt, has asked Singla to get the policy notified as it was already cleared by the Cabinet and there was no scope for it to be held back.

The transfer policy had to become effective from academic session 2019-20, that is April 1, 2019, and to be applicable to all teaching cadre posts – ETT, HT, CHT, Master, C&V, lecturer, vocational masters, principals and headmasters, except employees on extension of services after attaining the age of superannuation.

Posts of ministerial cadre, block officers, district officers, principal DIETS shall not be covered under the policy.

In the new policy, the Department had done away with the condition of teachers to be compulsorily transferred after seven years of service in a particular zone or school. The earlier condition of having three-year minimum stay at one particular station before a teacher can put a request to get himself or herself transferred has been now changed to one year, but for newly-appointed teachers, the minimum stay at one place will be three years.

At the same time, newly-married female teachers could seek transfer once in these three years if they get married after appointment.

Cancer patients or patients on dialysis, those with over 60 percent disability, hepatitis B and C, sickle cell anaemia, Thalassemia, divorced or persons having differently-abled children or mentally challenged children, war widow or widow of Shaheed or where death of the spouse makes it necessary for the serving employee to relocate to another place immediately and having children below 15 years of age or teachers who are spouses of armed force personal, who have been posted in difficult areas, may put in request for transfer any time during the year and the same shall be considered by the department on merit, the policy had stated.