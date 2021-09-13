Punjab: Nepal national held in Lalru for possessing 3 kg opium

Lalru Police arrested a Nepal national and recovered three kg of opium from his possession on Sunday. The accused reportedly supplied narcotics to his clients in Lalru, after smuggling them from Nepal, Uttar Pradesh (UP), and Madhya Pradesh (MP).

The accused has been identified as Man Bahadur VK, a resident of the Jajarkot district in Nepal. He was arrested by a police party at a naka near Jharmari village.

Police officials said that they had received a tip-off that a man, who has been smuggling narcotics here, was present in the area, following which the naka was set up near the bus stand at Jharmari village.

The complainant in the case, Sub-Inspector Hardeep Singh said that the accused tried to turn back after ‘seeing the police’ at the naka and got ‘nervous’.

“The police party saw the accused while he was trying to escape. The police personnel then apprehended the accused and on the basis of suspicion, they checked the accused and found three kg opium in his possession,” the complainant alleged in his statement.

Police booked Man Bahadur VK under sections 18, 61, and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Lalru Police Station.