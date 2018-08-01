Punjab needs autonomy, states should get more rights, says Dr Gandhi

Dr Dharamvir Gandhi during a press conference in Chandigarh Tuesday. (Express photo by Sahil Walia) Dr Dharamvir Gandhi during a press conference in Chandigarh Tuesday. (Express photo by Sahil Walia)

Patiala MP Dr Dharamvir Gandhi Tuesday released the ‘declaration’ of his newly formed Punjab Manch, urging the Centre to take immediate steps to review the Centre-state relations so that the country becomes “federal” and Punjab enjoys autonomy in the true sense.

Addressing a press conference here along with other members of his new political outfit, Dr Gandhi, who was suspended from AAP for three years ago, said the present-day Punjab was gravely fractured on religious, social, ethnic and economic lines. “For proper, wholesome political functioning, the Punjab Manch affirms an irrefutable need for the centrality of ‘Punjabiyat’,” he said.

Dr Gandhi said Punjab Manch would build strong relationships and alliances with like-minded parties for achieving a federal country. Stating that the Centre has been “usurping the states’ rights in the name of federalism and reducing them to the status of beggars”, he said a review of the entire gamut of the Centre-state ties was needed along with internal autonomy for the states.

Asked to clarify what his idea of ‘autonomy’ was, Dr Gandhi said, “Demanding internal autonomy does not mean we are talking about separating from Indian Union, but we want to remain in a true federal structure. States should be given their rights.”

Commenting on the internal turmoil of AAP following the removal of Sukhpal Khaira as the Leader of Opposition, Dr Gandhi said that AAP was headed for a vertical split which will take place in a matter of few weeks. “Sukhpal Khaira had also raised voice on intra-party democracy, for which I, Yogendra Yadav and others had raised ours too at one point of time. The party, which came into existence claiming that there would be no personality cult and no high command culture, has taken only two years to reached a point where we are hearing that AAP is Kejriwal and Kejriwal is AAP,” he said.

