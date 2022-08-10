Punjab NDPS case: High Court grants bail to SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia

August 10, 2022 10:56:15 am
The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday granted bail to senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia, who has been in jail over his alleged involvement in a drugs case registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in December 2021.
The division Bench of Justices MS Ramachandra Rao and Sureshwar Thakur had reserved the order on the bail plea on July 29. The senior SAD leader is currently lodged at Patiala Central Jail and had moved the High Court seeking regular bail.
Majithia had approached a Mohali court seeking to quash the FIR registered against him earlier in February. The district court had, however, rejected his plea prompting him to move the Supreme Court. The apex court, on May 11, had refused to entertain the plea and asked him to instead approach the High Court.
In his bail plea filed before the High Court, Majithia — through senior advocate RS Cheema and Advocate Arshdeep Singh Cheema — had submitted that the “present case is blatantly political in nature and has been registered with mala fide objective to target the petitioner, who is a mainstream leader of a major Opposition party, one month prior to the polls in the state… The then Congress-led government has left no stone unturned to misuse its power and position for wreaking vengeance against its political opponents and the petitioner is such target”.
Subscriber Only Stories
However, the Punjab government, while opposing the bail plea, had stated that “more information is required to be collected from within and beyond India to ascertain the backward and forward linkages, including financial transactions of the fugitive accused persons closely associated with the petitioner (Majithia)”.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'
Naga Chaitanya reveals his morse code tattoo is his wedding date with Samantha Ruth Prabhu: ‘Haven’t thought of changing it’
Bihar Political Crisis News Live Updates: Nitish Kumar back in Mahagathbandhan; oath ceremony tomorrow at 2pm
Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated responsePremium
‘Rupee a better currency against the dollar on trade-weighted basis’Premium
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Punjab NDPS case: High Court grants bail to SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia
Ireland beats Afghanistan by 7 wickets in 1st T20
DUTA to lead protest for ad hoc teacher absorption at Parliament today
Kareena Kapoor Khan steals the show in an ethnic ensemble; see pics
IED recovered in Pulwama, police say ‘major tragedy averted’
Bees have a secret survival weapon that might surprise you
Tyson Fury announces comeback, plans for 3rd fight vs Derek Chisora
Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma shares poem he had written in Class X. Netizens find it inspiring
Delhi: MCD issues guidelines for proper disposal of national flags
How to choose a healthy cooking oil? And how much should you consume daily?
Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 to launch on August 11, could take on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Bommai to continue as Karnataka CM, says his allies as Congress suggests ‘impending change’