Punjab: Under NDPS Act, 186 Proclaimed Offenders nabbed since July 5

Punjab Police arrested at 186 Proclaimed Offenders (PO) wanted in cases filed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, with 45 such suspects being nabbed in the last one week alone.

Sharing details, Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP)-Headquarters, Sukhchain Singh Gill, said that the 186 arrests were made since July 5 this year and included suspects who had been avoiding the police net since the 1980s and 1990s.

Citing instances, Gill said that Gurdeep Singh alias Kaku of Kotla, Hoshiarpur, who was declared PO in November 1985, was arrested by the Ludhiana Commissionerate of Police. Apart from this, Amarjit Singh, a PO from 1988 had been arrested by Fatehgarh Sahib and Mohinder Singh of Dabalkheri village in Haryana, who was declared PO in 1989, had been arrested by Sangrur police. Similarly, at least three nabbed POs are suspects who had been evading arrest since the 1990s, he added.

Giving weekly updates on drugs, the IGP said that Punjab Police had arrested 335 drug smugglers after registering 251 FIRs, including 22 for peddling commercial quantities, under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act across the state in the last seven days.

“The police recovered 9.76 kilos of heroin, 8.68 kilos of opium, 11.56 kilos of ganja, nine quintals of poppy husk, and 49,000 tablets/capsules/injections/vials of pharma opioids, besides recovering Rs 40.50 lakh in drug money after carrying out cordon and search operations in drug-affected areas, and setting up checkposts at vulnerable routes across the state,” the IGP said.

Gill further stated that the Punjab Police, besides tightening the noose around drug smugglers, has also been putting in all the possible efforts to keep youths away from drugs and helping the rehabilitation of those who have already fallen prey to this menace.

He said that all the CPs/SSPs have been conducting public meetings, visiting drug-affected villages, conducting seminars, holding joint meetings with MLAs, sarpanches, and councillors, as well as involving NGOs and Youth Clubs to work weed out the menace in their respective districts.