Punjab: NCB arrests four, seizes more than 1 kilo charas

The NARCOTICS Control Bureau (NCB) arrested four people including a pharma student, a restaurant owner and a cardio tech with a private hospital, for possessing narcotic substances near Kurali on Wednesday. They were identified as Shivam, Kaushal from Ambala, Lavish, a restaurant owner from Gurgaon and Kabir Sandhu.

The accused were travelling in a Baleno car bearing a Haryana registration number. A total of 1.114 kilo charas was seized from the accused.

NCB sources said that Kabir claimed to be a cardio tech working with Max Hospital, Saket, Delhi. They were arrested following a tip-off. The seized charas was in the commercial quantity and the four have been remanded in police custody for ascertaining the source of contraband. Sources said that the narcotics was being brought from Kullu. A

NCB officer said, “The investigation is on. Raids are being conducted to nab the suppliers and the accused are being interrogated. Many details can not be divulged at this moment.” The family of the four accused were informed about

their arrests.