Punjab: Nayagaon man booked for raping woman on pretext of marriage

The accused has not been arrested yet.

A Nayagaon man was booked for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of marrying her, on Saturday. The accused has not been arrested yet.

According to the information, the accused was identified as Jas Rana. The woman stated to the police that she met the accused in Sector 17, where they both used to work and became friends. “I met him while we were working at the same place. He proposed me for marriage, which I accepted, following which he raped me. When I asked him to marry me, he started making excuses. When I started insisting him, he stopped receiving my calls,” the woman stated in her complaint.

She alleged that Rana was mentally harassing as she refused to marry him. Police booked Rana under sections 376 (2) (N) of the IPC at Nayagaon PS.

