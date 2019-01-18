Punjab: Navjot Singh Sidhu plans shikaras, floating restaurants, water sports at Harike

After scrapping the previous SAD government’s much-hyped amphibious bus project terming it “unviable and wasteful”, the Congress government in Punjab has now announced an ambitious plan to promote tourism at Harike wetlands, bordering Tarn Taran and Ferozepur districts, and the upstream Sutlej and Beas rivers.

Dal Lake-like shikaras, floating restaurants and hotels, rafting, canoeing and parasailing are among several major initiatives planned by Punjab Tourism minister Navjot Singh Sidhu at Harike and upstream Beas and Sutlej to develop the wetlands as a major tourism attraction.

“Rs 300 crore to Rs 400 crore will be spent to develop Harike as major tourist attraction. It will have floating restaurant, floating hotel and Kashmir-like shikaras. We will also start rafting, canoeing and parasailing on Sutlej and Beas rivers,” Sidhu said Thursday.

Punjab, he said, had tremendous tourism potential. “Nearly 1.25 lakh people arrive in Amritsar alone every day. They arrive in the morning and go back later in the day. If we can make them stay for a day, two days, or five days, it could fetch us trillions of rupees in tourism sector,” Sidhu said, underlining that tourism contributed a lion’s share in the economies of many countries.

Two tourism circuits have been planned, the minister said, with a total of 35 sites identified as tourist attractions.

He said after an analysis of the expenditure incurred and returns received in the amphibious bus project last year, it was decided to scrap the project. “(Former deputy chief minister and SAD president) Sukhbir Badal initiated the project only to satisfy his ego,” said Sidhu. The additional water released in Harike for smooth functioning of the bus had ruined crops in several adjoining villages, Sidhu claimed.

While scrapping the project, Sidhu had announced that the bus would be auctioned. But, for the last six months, the tourism department was locked in legal formalities to terminate the agreement with the contractor firm with which the state had entered into a contract for the project.

Tourism and Cultural Affairs Director Malwinder Singh Jaggi said that a decision was taken some days ago to terminate the agreement. Jaggi said it took time as notices had to be issued to the company.

Krishna Amphibious Tours LLP managing director Sanjeev Aggarwal, who is one of the partners in the contractor firm, said “We did receive the notice earlier and sent a response, but we are yet to receive any communication about the decision on termination of the agreement.”

Asked whether the government will auction the bus, Sidhu said no final decision has been taken. He said attempts will be made to auction the bus, likely in Goa. “Or we can use it to ferry people and students who have to use boats to reach their places and schools,” added Sidhu.