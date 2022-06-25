National Achievement Survey says Punjab No. 1, CM Mann calls ranking fake

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on Friday said Punjab’s top rank in Centre’s National Achievement Survey (NAS) was “fake” and they would uncover the reality in the days to come.

“You cannot just paint the schools from outside and claim them to be number one. The catch is in the education standards. When the schools are without staff and amenities they cannot be number 1. There is no staff, no water, no benches. Does that make schools top rankers? We will show you how the schools are made top class,” Mann said in a retort to Leader of Opposition in Vidhan Sabha, Partap Singh Bajwa, who had egged on the CM to appreciate the schools teachers and principals of Punjab schools for clinching top rank in the recent national survey.

Bajwa mocked the AAP and said that they were selling the model of Delhi schools to Punjab but ironically the state’s schools were adjudged to be the top schools.

In his retort, the CM said, “Eh tan jaali number one hai. (This is fake number one). How the schools became the first ranker is under a cover. I will uncover this reality some day. But I can assure you that we will make these schools number one in the country now. We will show you.”

A few days ago, state education minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer had also taken a similar stand on the state of schools in Punjab. AAP was hardselling Delhi government’s schools to Punjab’s electorate during the elections.

After that the CM had visited Delhi schools also and promised that they will replicate the Delhi model in Punjab. A few days later, Punjab’s school education was adjudged number one in Centre’s NAS. Earlier, Bajwa had schooled Hayer during the Question Hour when he told him that when he (Bajwa) was education minister during 2002 to 2007, he had filled 18,000 vacancies of teachers in 45 days. To this Hayer said that if that was the volume of vacancies then the state should not have in the current state where so many people are unemployed. “Has anyone announced regularisation of 35,000 contractual employees in the first month of his rule? Our CM has done it. Filling of vacancies takes time. We are in touch with unions and trying to sort out various issues,” he said.