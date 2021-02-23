Punjab: Nalagarh family accuses police of torturing minor

BJP worker and former president of Kapadvanj municipality in Kheda, Sejal Brahmbhatt on Monday alleged that she was attacked by an unknown person.

A NALAGARH family Monday accused the local police of torturing their 17-year-old minor member at a local police station on Saturday. The family lodged a complaint in the office of SDM (Nalagarh).

The probe was marked to DSP Raj Kumar. A family member said that they will appear along with the minor boy before the Juvenile Justice Board. The family also staged a protest outside the office of SDM.

The family member said, “Last Saturday, the minor boy was picked from his house following allegations of rash and negligent driving.”

He added: “The boy was released in the evening with the injury marks on his legs and feet. Today, a DSP rank officer took him to a local

government hopital for his medical examination.”