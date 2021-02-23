scorecardresearch
Monday, February 22, 2021
Punjab: Nalagarh family accuses police of torturing minor

The family member said, "Last Saturday, the minor boy was picked from his house following allegations of rash and negligent driving.”

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
February 23, 2021 2:22:18 am
A NALAGARH family Monday accused the local police of torturing their 17-year-old minor member at a local police station on Saturday. The family lodged a complaint in the office of SDM (Nalagarh).

The probe was marked to DSP Raj Kumar. A family member said that they will appear along with the minor boy before the Juvenile Justice Board. The family also staged a protest outside the office of SDM.

He added: “The boy was released in the evening with the injury marks on his legs and feet. Today, a DSP rank officer took him to a local
government hopital for his medical examination.”

