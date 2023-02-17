Punjab man kills wife, tries to burn her body at home: police

A 60-year old man has allegedly killed his wife and tried to burn her body by making a funeral pyre at their house in Paniar village of Punjab’s Gurdaspur district.

Police, who recovered a woman’s half-burnt body and sent it to the Gurdaspur Civil Hospital for a postmortem, said Friday that they were on the lookout for the man, identified as Sansar Chand.

The woman’s brother Pritam Singh said his sister Mahindro alias Guddu had been married to Chand for about 35 years.

“My brother-in-law often used to beat up my sister. So she used to come to live with me. In the past few days, both of them were again fighting each other,” he said.

“I was aware of this but could not visit my sister because I was busy. Around 9 on Thursday morning, my nephew Jaswinder Singh told me that he had received a call from Paniar saying that Mahindroo had been murdered by her husband on Wednesday night,” he added.

Chand, who has been booked for murder, is absconding.