Punjab Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: BJP wins five seats, AAP leads as counting underway for 102 municipal bodies in Punjab 

Counting underway at SBS Nagar.

Punjab Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes for the municipal elections in Punjab began at 8 am on Friday under tight security. Voters cast their ballots for 102 municipal bodies, including eight municipal corporations, 75 municipal councils and 19 nagar panchayats. Counting for elections for eight municipal corporations – Mohali, Bathinda, Abohar, Barnala, Kapurthala, Moga, Batala and Pathankot is underway. The elections were held on May 26 using ballot papers. The turnout was 63.94 per cent.

More than 7000 candidates in the fray

A total of 7,554 candidates are contesting the elections. The results are important for all major parties in the state, including the AAP, BJP, Congress and SAD, ahead of next year’s Assembly elections. Two micro-observers have been deployed at each counting centre to assist the general observer. Only authorised persons have been allowed inside the counting halls.

Story continues below this ad Municipal polls major test for ruling AAP Before the polls, opposition parties accused the AAP government of misusing official machinery. The elections are being seen as a major test for the ruling AAP, which is aiming to retain power in Punjab. The previous urban local body (ULB) elections in Punjab were held in February 2021, when the Congress was in power and the state was grappling with the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. At that time, Congress swept all eight municipal corporations and secured a clear majority in 77 of the 109 municipal councils and nagar panchayats across the state.