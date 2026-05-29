Punjab Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: BJP wins five seats, AAP leads as counting underway for 102 municipal bodies in Punjab 

Punjab Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes for the municipal elections in Punjab began at 8 am on Friday under tight security. Voters cast their ballots for 102 municipal bodies, including eight municipal corporations, 75 municipal councils and 19 nagar panchayats. Counting for elections for eight municipal corporations – Mohali, Bathinda, Abohar, Barnala, Kapurthala, Moga, Batala and Pathankot is underway. The elections were held on May 26 using ballot papers. The turnout was 63.94 per cent.
More than 7000 candidates in the fray
A total of 7,554 candidates are contesting the elections. The results are important for all major parties in the state, including the AAP, BJP, Congress and SAD, ahead of next year’s Assembly elections. Two micro-observers have been deployed at each counting centre to assist the general observer. Only authorised persons have been allowed inside the counting halls.
Municipal polls major test for ruling AAP
Before the polls, opposition parties accused the AAP government of misusing official machinery. The elections are being seen as a major test for the ruling AAP, which is aiming to retain power in Punjab. The previous urban local body (ULB) elections in Punjab were held in February 2021, when the Congress was in power and the state was grappling with the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. At that time, Congress swept all eight municipal corporations and secured a clear majority in 77 of the 109 municipal councils and nagar panchayats across the state.
Punjab Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Ward wise leads and results for Mohali Municipal Corporation
Ward No. 1: BJP leading
Ward No. 2: AAP leading
Ward No. 3: AAP leading
Ward No. 4: AAP leading
Ward No. 5: AAP leading
Ward No. 6: Independent candidate Manjit Sethi leading
Ward No. 7: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leading
Ward No. 8: AAP leading
Ward No. 9: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leading
Ward No. 10: Congress leading
Ward No. 11: AAP leading
Ward No. 12: Congress leading
Ward No. 13: Independent candidate leading
Ward No. 14: BJP leading
Punjab Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Declared winners of the Mohali Municipal Corporation election
Ward No. 26: Satwinder Singh Mitthu (AAP)
Ward No. 29: Ramanpreet Kaur (AAP)
Ward No. 33: Gurpreet Kaur (AAP)
Ward No. 34: Sukhdev Patwari (AAP)
Ward No. 35: Kulwinder Kaur (SAD)
Punjab Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Results declared for 16 out of 50 wards for Barnala Municipal Corporation
In the Barnala Municipal Corporation, results have been declared for 16 of the 50 wards.The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is leading comfortably with 14 seats, including two wards won unopposed. The BJP and an Independent candidate have won one seat each so far. No seats have been won by the Congress or the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in the results declared till now.
Punjab Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: AAP leading, BJP wins 5 seats
The BJP has won only five seats so far in the Punjab municipal elections and remains well behind its rivals. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is leading the overall tally, while Independent candidates are in second place. The Congress is currently in third position, followed by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in fourth place. Counting is still underway across several municipal bodies in the state.
Punjab Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: AAP leading on 89 seats, BJP trails at 2
In the initial rounds of counting for the Punjab municipal elections, the BJP is currently at the bottom of the tally, having won only two seats so far. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is leading the race with 89 seats across the state. Independent candidates are in second place overall, ahead of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). The SAD is leading on 25 seats so far, while counting is still underway in several municipal bodies across Punjab.
Punjab Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Results declared in Muktsar, counting underway
In the Muktsar Municipal Council elections, results have been declared for four of the 31 wards. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has won two wards, while the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) have secured one ward each. Counting is underway for 27 wards.