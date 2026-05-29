Punjab Municipal Corporation Election Result 2026: Check Ward-Party-wise Winners List for MC Election Result of Punjab

Vote counting is currently underway for the eight municipal corporations of Mohali, Bathinda, Abohar, Barnala, Kapurthala, Moga, Batala and Pathankot. The civic polls, held on May 26 through ballot papers, recorded a voter turnout of 63.94 per cent. Polling had been conducted for 102 municipal bodies, comprising eight municipal corporations, 75 municipal councils and 19 nagar panchayats.

More than 7,000 candidates are in the electoral fray for the municipal polls. The outcome is being closely watched by all major political parties in Punjab — the AAP, BJP, Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) — as it is expected to set the tone ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled next year. To ensure smooth counting operations, two micro-observers have been stationed at each counting centre to assist the general observer, and entry to counting halls has been restricted to authorised personnel only.