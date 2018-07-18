Punjab mulls free yoga classes, counsellors to wean away jail inmates from drugs

Punjab eyeing to tie up with ashrams who give “free yoga classes” to jail inmates who were addicted to drugs. (Representational photo) Punjab eyeing to tie up with ashrams who give “free yoga classes” to jail inmates who were addicted to drugs. (Representational photo)

Punjab government is mulling to engage five wings of Cooperative department in its fight against drugs in the jails of Punjab and it eyeing to tie up with ashrams who give “free yoga classes” to jail inmates who were addicted to drugs.

Marketing cooperative federation Markfed, cooperative milk producers federation Milkfed and apex body of cooperative sugar mills in the State Sugarfed along with Punjab State Cooperative Agricultural Development Bank and Punjab State Cooperative Bank are likely to adopt at least nine jails in Punjab to pay visiting counsellors from universities and health institutions in the State.

In a recent meeting chaired by Cooperation and Jails minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and attended by the top officials of the five Cooperation bodies, it was decided that nine Central jails should be allotted to Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, the government medical colleges and universities in the State which will send counsellors to the jails.

It was decided that as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), the five cooperative bodies will pay the remuneration to the counsellors, Rs 12000 for each counsellor per month. Punjab Cooperative Bank Managing Director was also asked during the meeting to “tie up with some ashrams who give free yoga/meditation classes to addict jail inmates”.

A government functionary said jail inmates who were addicted to drugs need maximum counselling because they were “confined” and “under depression already”. Randhawa said modalities were being worked out to crystallise the proposal.

Randhawa holds both the Cooperation and Jails portfolio and is trying to engage cooperative bodies to wean away addict inmates from drugs even as these bodies are themselves under debt, with Markfed leading with Rs 900 crore debt as per official sources.

However, a government functionary said a couple of lakhs per annum expenditure to engage counsellors “will not add much to the debts”.

