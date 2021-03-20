Punjab: Mullanpur police files FIR over blocking of natural flow of Siswan rivulet

In Mohali too the natural flow of many seasonal rivulets were blocked due to which the city witnessed flood-like situation in August 2018 after heavy rains.

Mullanpur police registered an FIR against unidentified persons for allegedly blocking the natural flow of seasonal rivulet Siswan near Bhraunjian village. The case was filed in connection with another case underway at National Green Tribunal (NGT).

According to information, a case regarding stopping the natural flow of Siswan rivulet has been underway at NGT since 2019. In October last year, a meeting was also chaired by Punjab Chief Secretary (CS) in this connection. The CS had then directed officials to re-scan the Siswan rivulet.

As per the FIR registered in the matter, during the re-scanning of the river in Bhraunjian village, where Omaxe had developed a project, it was found that the natural flow of the river has stopped. The FIR further said that during the re-scanning it was also found that the natural flow of the river was blocked and the road in the revenue record was also blocked by some unidentified persons.

A case under section 432 (Mischief by causing inundation or obstruction to public drainage attended with damage) of the Indian Penal Code

(IPC) and the relevant sections of the Northern India Canal and Drainage Act was registered against unidentified persons on the complaint of Assistant District Mining Officer Rajwinder Singh.

Mullanpur Garibdas, where New Chandigarh has been developed, witnessed floods in 2019 after heavy rainfall. The local residents at that time alleged that natural flow of many seasonal rivulets were blocked due to the new constructions that have came up in the area.

In Mohali too the natural flow of many seasonal rivulets were blocked due to which the city witnessed flood-like situation in August 2018 after heavy rains.