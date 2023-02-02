scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
Punjab MPs must come together to save depleting groundwater: Balbir Singh Seechewal

Jalandhar Bandhi SinghsCiting a five-year-old report of Central Ground Water Board, Sant Seechewal said that the figures show that by 2039, there will be a crisis in agriculture due to water. (Express Photo)

Environmentalist and Rajya Sabha MP Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal has appealed to all the MPs of Punjab to unite and raise the issue of dip in groundwater in Parliament. The MP was addressing a gathering on World Wetland Day and 18th Foundation Day of a college set up by Nirmal Kutia at Seechewal village.

He said that by 2039, one will have to dig 1000 feet to get water. There is a dire need for all political parties to join hands on the issue of water so that we can save the future generations. He added that Punjab’s water issue should be above politics and be unanimously raised in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament.

Citing a five-year-old report of Central Ground Water Board, Sant Seechewal said that the figures show that by 2039, there will be a crisis in agriculture due to water. He added that due to factories, groundwater is not only getting polluted but also over used. “Poisonous and dirty water from factories is flowing unhindered into the rivers and drains,” he said.

Referring to the wetlands of Punjab, he said that the lakes of Harike, Kanjali, Ropar have international status, but a large part of these wetlands has been illegally occupied and that is a matter of concern.

He said, “These water bodies are dying due to pollution and encroachment. Lack of awareness among people is also a major threat to the water bodies so it’s our duty to save the natural habitats of animals and birds from destruction.”

Meanwhile, devotees from all over the region prayed for the long life and good health of environmentalist Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal on his 61st birth anniversary and the Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar wished him good health.

First published on: 02-02-2023 at 21:29 IST
