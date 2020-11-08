Punjab MPs meet Shah, seek restoration of train services

Home Minister Amit Shah (File)

Two days after Congress MPs from Punjab walked out of a meeting with Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, a delegation of MPs met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday and sought restoration of rail traffic in the state. Goyal was also present in the meeting.

Terming the meeting as “cordial”, Congress MP Jasbir Singh Dimpa said Shah had assured the delegation that the concerns of the state would soon be addressed.

The delegation also raised issues of pending GST compensation as well as Rural Development Fund (RDF) for paddy. “I had not expected the meeting to take place in such a cordial atmosphere. He (Shah) assured us that the train traffic will also be restored soon,” Dimpa said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd