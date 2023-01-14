Punjab MP Sanjeev Arora launches Manoj Dhiman’s collection of Hindi short stories

Literature is a mirror of society as it reflects whatever happens in our surroundings, said Sanjeev Arora, Rajya Sabha MP, while launching the book ‘Khol Kar Dekho – Laghukatha Sangrah’, a collection of Hindi short stories penned by Manoj Dhiman, a senior journalist, at a function held in Ludhiana, Punjab, Friday.

Arora lauded writers like Dhiman for writing in Hindi language from Punjab, a non-Hindi belt. He said, “Literature plays a key role in protecting our present. It throws light on society, traditions, and cultures”.

He said the theme of Dhiman’s short stories touches on satire on the existing system, emotions, relationships, human psychology, and many more. “The short stories not only entertain the readers but also give some message. Writing short stories is not everyone’s cup of tea because the writer is supposed to comprehend everything in a few words. I have observed that a couple of his stories are even two or four-liners only. Dhiman did a tough job in writing this book,” he remarked.

On the occasion, Dhiman said, “I took subjects for my short stories from my surroundings, personal experiences, daily life, and day-to-day happenings across the world.” He added that the pandemic period has proved a great boon for him as it gave him a chance to revive his creativity.

“During the pandemic era, I got a chance to pen down two books of short stories,” said Dhiman, whose previous book of Hindi short stories titled ‘Yeh Makaan Bikau Hai’ was published in 2021.

Dhiman said that it gave him a sense of complete satisfaction after penning down a short story. “The characters took me around and they themselves create the story,” he said, while adding that sometimes characters keep disturbing him for long before they take birth on the paper.

Dhiman, who has been associated with English journalism for the past three decades, said that his journalistic experience helped him visualise things from a true perspective. ‘Khol Kar Dekho’ is his fifth book and has been published by Delhi-based Diamond Magazines Pvt Ltd. ‘Late Night Party’ (short stories), ‘Baarish Ki Boonden’ (poetry), ‘Shoonya Ki Or’ (novel), and ‘Yeh Makaan Bikau Hai’ (short stories) are Dhiman’s earlier works.