Punjab signs MoUs with IIT Ropar for skill development

The Chief Minister held separate video conferences with the heads of the two institutions. The Chief Minister held separate video conferences with the heads of the two institutions.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Tuesday paved the way for closer cooperation between government and IIT Ropar and IIM Amritsar, particularly in the area of skill development.

The Chief Minister held separate video conferences with the heads of the two institutions.

During the VC with IIT Ropar, the state government signed three MoUs in the areas of skill development. The MoUs provide for IIT’s Technical Education Department to become academic mentor for the state’s engineering colleges at Gurdaspur and Ferozepur, as well as for Sri Guru Gobind Singh Skill Institute at Shri Chamkaur Sahib, five government polytechnics and 10 government ITIs.

Technical Education Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said IIT will also help the state in developing one model ITI and one model polytechnic.

IIT Director Prof SK Das suggested that the state should take the initiative for setting up a defence manufacturing corridor. The CM said he will take up the issue with the Centre.

The CM urged IIT to help the state in the manufacture of small devices for controlling water wastage in irrigation, in response to which Prof Das extended the institution’s full support.

Amarinder directed Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan to resolve the IIT’s land acquisition related issues. He also directed the Chief Secretary to constitute a committee to look into the IIT Director’s submission that private universities/ colleges in the state are increasing seats for engineering courses without any checks and balances.

IIM Amritsar also extended support to the state government in promoting skill development. Its director, Prof Ramamoorthy Nagarajan said the institution would be organising various short-term courses for officers, including in excise, business management, and taxation. The IIM has adopted five villages in Amritsar area as part of its CSR outreach, the CM was informed.

Ensure financial arrangements during paddy procurement: Amarinder

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Tuesday directed the Finance Department to ensure that financial arrangements in terms of CCL are made well in time to ensure timely payment to farmers in the Kharif Marketing Season 2020-21.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd