Punjab: Month-and-a-half after woman found dead, one held

A month-and-a-half after the decomposed body of a woman was found near Goslan village on Kurali-Ropar highway, Mohali police arrested one accused, while another is still at large. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Navjot Singh Mahal said that the woman’s dead body was found in a plastic bag near Goslan village on August 21, following which a team led by Deputy SP (Kharar II) Bikram Brar began an investigation in the matter.

The SSP said the woman was identified as Sanjana Devi, a native of Purnia district in Bihar and she was married to Subodh Sharma. “During the investigation it came to light that Sanjana was missing from her home in Bihar since February this year. She allegedly had been in a relationship with a man identified as Pankaj Sharma,” the SSP said. He further revealed that Pankaj had brought Sanjana to Punjab on August 15, and they stayed at a rented accommodation with Pankaj’s cousin Nitish Kumar. Both Pankaj and Nitesh wanted to get rid of Sanjana and her two children, said the SSP.

“Pankaj took Sanjana’s elder son and left him somewhere, while early morning on August 15, he also took away Sanjana’s younger son and left him in Mohali. Later, Pankaj took Sanjana to Nitesh’s rented room in Badmajra where they sedated and strangulated her, and wrapped her body in a plastic bag,” the SSP said. The accused then disposed off the body in a pond at Goslan village. Police arrested Nitish, while Pankaj Kumar is still at large.