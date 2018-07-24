Punjab monsoon: Panchkula gets 49 mm rainfall in two hours

According to the MeT department, the rainfall is likely to continue for the next three days. According to the MeT department, the rainfall is likely to continue for the next three days.

A HEAVY rainfall in Panchkula and in the vicinity of Chandigarh International Airport in Mohali on Monday afternoon inundated many roads, with rainwater leading to traffic disruptions in several areas. Chandigarh in comparison received a lower amount of rainfall.

According to the Chandigarh MeT department, Panchkula received around 49 mm rainfall in the evening from 4 pm till 6 pm. The observatory at the airport recorded 39 mm rainfall during the same time period. However, the observatory at the Sector 39 office of the weather department recorded only 1.2 mm rainfall.

“The rain was localised and scattered in the Tricity. A heavy rainfall was recorded in Panchkula and the airport area also received heavy rain in comparison to Chandigarh where only light rainfall was recorded. The tentative recording of Panchkula district shows the rainfall recorded was around 49 mm,” an official of the MeT department said.

According to the MeT department, the rainfall is likely to continue for the next three days. “The day temperature will continue to remain between 30-34 degrees Celsius. The night temperature will not see a major change. It will remain between 25-27 degrees Celsius,” an official of the Met Department said.

The Delhi-based Indian Meteorological Department in its special monsoon forecast has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh for the next four days. On Monday, the day temperature in Chandigarh was recorded at the maximum of 35.5 degrees Celsius, which was one degree Celsius above the normal.

The night temperature during the Sunday night was 27.9 degrees Celsius, which is 4 degrees Celsius above the normal. The day temperature on Tuesday has been predicted to remain around 35 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature during Tuesday night will remain 26 degrees Celsius.

“Generally cloudy sky with likely rain/thundershowers,” the MeT department said in its forecast bulletin for Tuesday.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App