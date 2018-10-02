Punjab: Moisture level high, low-key start to procurement of paddy

In Punjab farmers sell their paddy to the government through arhtiyas. In Punjab farmers sell their paddy to the government through arhtiyas.

Official procurement of paddy started in Punjab on a low-key note on Monday, with just 4000-5000 tonnes of crop arriving in the grain markets across the state till afternoon, that too with high moisture level because of recent rains, which had also delayed harvesting.

The Arhtiya (commission agent) Association of Punjab has decided to procure only dry paddy and conveyed the same to farmers.

A farmer, Ajit Singh, came to Jalandhar grain market with around 55 quintal paddy on the first day, but couldn’t manage to sell it. “I have brought around 55 quintal paddy from my two-acre land. It was not purchased by any arhtiya today (Monday) due to high moisture level in the crop and now I am getting it dried under sun so that I can get full MSP (Minimum Support Price),” said he. “Still I have to harvest the crop on remaining eight acres, which I can not before next week due to the recent rains. My fields are still wet and a combine harvester cannot be run on that,” said Singh, adding that on the harvested two acre, he had sown early variety, which had got ripened by September 20. “But rain started on September 22 and harvesting of this also got delayed for 10 days.”

Kamal, an arhtiya in Jalandhar main grain market said 20-25 tonne paddy arrived on Monday, but nothing was purchased on the first day because of high moisture level.

Ravinder Singh Cheema, President of Punjab Arhtiya Association said only 4000-5000 tonne paddy arrived in the mandies across the state by late afternoon. “The actual figures would come late in the night,” said Cheema, adding this year they have decided that only dry paddy will be purchased. “The paddy with high moisture level is quite heavy at the time of purchase, but later it loses weight after drying and government agencies pay according to that,” added Cheema. In Punjab farmers sell their paddy to the government through arhtiyas.

The government had hiked the MSP of paddy by Rs 200 per quintal this year. For common variety the hike was made from Rs 1,550 to Rs 1,750 and for Grade A paddy, the hike is of Rs 180 per quintal from Rs 1,590 to 1,770 per quintal. In Punjab, more than 90 per cent Grade A paddy is sown.

‘Ensure all instances of stubble burning are properly recorded’

Chief Secretary Karan Avtar Singh has asked for allotment of paddy growing districts to senior administrative secretaries to ensure that there is no burning of paddy residue in the state.

A statement by the government said Singh, during a meeting on the issue, has asked the chairman, Punjab Pollution Control Board to ensure that all the incidents of paddy residue burning are properly recorded through satellite and the report of burning incidents should be shared with administrative secretaries, DCs and other officials concerned.

A mechanism of 24X7 receipts of complaints from public regarding paddy straw burning will be set up.

All the youth clubs in the state would be geared up to spread awareness among farmers against burning of paddy residue and pamphlets shall be distributed in schools to make school children aware about environmental issues.

