Punjab: Mohali to get its Mayor by next week as Congress deliberates on names

IPFT leaders said their alliance with BJP in the government will continue but pointed out that they are “unhappy” with its performance

The residents of Mohali city may have to wait till the next week for the formal announcement of the city’s mayor. Even as Amarjeet Singh Jeeti Sidhu is the frontrunner for the post, the Congress party has been deliberating on other names as well.

Sources in the party said that Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu’s younger brother Jeeti Sidhu is a frontrunner for the post, but the party may consider the names of some senior councillors too.

“The declaration will be made by next week. All the councillors want local MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu to announce the name and the councillors will support his decision,” a Congress councillor told The Indian Express.

The Congress won the majority, by winning 37 wards out of 50 in the Mohali civic body polls.