Punjab: Mohali police raid night club, book 31 for violating curfew

The club is located at Phase XI market near AC Vegetable market on the main road.

Police conducted a raid at controversial Walking Street Night Club in Phase XI late Saturday night and rounded up youths who were partying in the club despite the night curfew. Police booked the owner of the night club and the organisers of the party.

The police received information about the night party at the club on Saturday, following which police parties led by Deputy SP (City-2) Deep Kamal conducted a raid around 1.30 am and found that the party was going on, and liquor and hookah were also being served to the youth present there.

Deputy SP Deep Kamal said that during the raid they found around 100 persons present at the night club, while 50 to 60 vehicles were parked outside the club. “We had rounded up some people and action will be taken. The club owner was violating curfew guidelines,” said Deputy SP Deep Kamal.

Police said, a case under sections 188 (disobedience to orders duly promulgated by a public servant), 269 (Whoever unlawfully or negligently does any act which is, and which he knows or has reason to believe to be, likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life) and 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the club owner, Sajan Mahajan, who managed to flee from the spot during the raid, and 30 persons who present at the club.

As the police party reached the spot, it was found that the main gate of the night club was closed and people were entering from the back door.

The night club had remained in controversies after a Punjab Police commando was shot dead there, during a brawl, in 2019.