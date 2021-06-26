1 death, 68 new Covid cases in Tricity

In the last 24 hours, 2,019 samples have been tested for Covid-19 and the positivity rate stood at 1.68 per cent. (File/Kamleshwar Singh)

The Tricity reported one Covid-19 death and 68 people tested positive for the virus on Friday. There are 644 active cases here at present.

Mohali: 28 new cases, 1 death

One more Covid-related death was reported in Mohali district on Friday, bringing the tally of fatalities to 1,044. As many as 21 new Covid-19 cases were also reported here, increasing the number of total cases to 68,159, with 331 active cases.

DC Girish Dayalan said that a maximum of nine cases were reported from Mohali (Urban), followed by six from Kharar, four from Dhakoli, and one each from Kurali and Boothgarh.

He further said that 49 patients have recovered from the infection and were discharged on Friday.

Chandigarh: 34 new cases, no death

Chandigarh reported 34 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, taking the tally of cases to 61,5815. There are 249 active cases here at present.

The average of positive cases over the last seven days stood at 25.29. No Covid-related deaths were reported here, however, 807 people have succumbed to the disease here till now. In the last 24 hours, 2,019 samples have been tested for Covid-19 and the positivity rate stood at 1.68 per cent. As many as 45 patients were discharged from various facilities and 7,056 people were vaccinated.

Panchkula: 5 new cases, no deaths

Panchkula district recorded five Covid cases on Friday. No deaths were reported.

The active cases stood at 64, while the recovery rate stood at 98.57 per cent as 30,119 people have recovered so far. A total of 40,214 cases have so far been reported from the district, of which 30,555 hail from Panchkula itself. As many as 372 people have also succumbed to the virus.

The district has conducted 360,044 tests so far, with at least 614 samples collected on Thursday. The positivity rate was at 0.8 per cent on Friday.