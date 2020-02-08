Punjab: Three-storey building collapses in Mohali, several feared trapped

Three-storeyed building collapsed in Punjab’s Mohali, several feared trapped. (Source: ANI/Twitter) Three-storeyed building collapsed in Punjab’s Mohali, several feared trapped. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

Several people were feared trapped after a three-storied building collapsed in Mohali’s Kharar on Saturday afternoon. No casualties were reported as of yet as rescue operations were underway.

The incident happened at the gates of JTPL city located on the Kharar-Landran road in Mohali.

“We cannot say that whether anyone was under the debris or not, the work is going on, ambulances were pressed into the service,” Kharar DSP Pal Singh said.

The building came down as a basement was being dug up near the gate of the JTPL city. Ambika builders were operating their offices in the building.

A JCB machine was also found under the debris and some labourers were rescued.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.

