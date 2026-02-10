Assailants open fire at migrant labourers in Punjab’s Moga; social media post claims responsibility

A purported post on Instagram claimed responsibility for the attack on migrant labourers in Moga, suggesting that the assailants belonged to the Davinder Bambiha gang.

By: Express News Service
Updated: Feb 10, 2026 05:12 PM IST
The firing triggered panic in the area, with residents of the Khosa Jalal reporting the sound of multiple gunshots.The firing triggered panic in the area, with residents of the Khosa Jalal reporting the sound of multiple gunshots. (File Photo)
In a first-of-its-kind incident in Punjab, three unidentified assailants on a motorcycle opened fire at a group of migrant labourers in a village on the Zira–Moga Road in the Moga district Tuesday.

The firing triggered panic in the area, with residents of the Khosa Jalal reporting the sound of multiple gunshots.

Ajay Gandhi, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Moga, said a migrant labourer identified as Ashok sustained a bullet injury to his leg. “He was rushed to the hospital and is out of danger,” Gandhi said.

Another labourer received a minor graze injury, said the SSP, adding that there were three assailants, who opened fire at the migrant labourers who were walking past.

Meanwhile, a purported post on Instagram by a user, Nirvair Singh, claimed responsibility for the attack, suggesting that the assailants belonged to the Davinder Bambiha gang.

“Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh. The firing that took place on the bhaiyas (people from UP–Bihar) in Khosa Jalal village was carried out by us — Ladi Bhalwan and Nirvair Singh,” said the post.

The post also included a video of the incident, which shows a group of labourers walking when the attackers open fire, apparently targeting their legs.

The post stated that the firing was carried out as a “protest” against migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, using inflammatory language and issuing threats against local elected representatives and alleged drug smugglers. The message also warned of further violence if migrants were not driven out of villages and towns in Punjab.

Asked about the social media post claiming the responsibility, SSP Gandhi said, “We are investigating the case from all angles. The social media post is being verified. An FIR is being registered at the Moga Sadar police station, and the victim’s statement is being recorded. He is a local factory worker.”

