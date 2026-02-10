Assailants open fire at migrant labourers in Punjab’s Moga; social media post claims responsibility

The firing triggered panic in the area, with residents of the Khosa Jalal reporting the sound of multiple gunshots. (File Photo)

In a first-of-its-kind incident in Punjab, three unidentified assailants on a motorcycle opened fire at a group of migrant labourers in a village on the Zira–Moga Road in the Moga district Tuesday.

Ajay Gandhi, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Moga, said a migrant labourer identified as Ashok sustained a bullet injury to his leg. “He was rushed to the hospital and is out of danger,” Gandhi said.

Another labourer received a minor graze injury, said the SSP, adding that there were three assailants, who opened fire at the migrant labourers who were walking past.