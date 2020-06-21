Punjab: Moga man held for conspiring to help fabricate firing in ‘self-defence’ theory

The SIT probe found that Pankaj Bansal played a key role in the facilitating the accused cops in creating the fake evidence in the case after the police firing incident, Singh said. (Representational) The SIT probe found that Pankaj Bansal played a key role in the facilitating the accused cops in creating the fake evidence in the case after the police firing incident, Singh said. (Representational)

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Punjab Police on Saturday arrested the owner of Pankaj Motors, Moga, for allegedly conspiring with the accused cops in fabricating the self-defence theory in Behbal Kalan firing case.

This is the second arrest in a week, and the third till date, in the 2015 case, in which former SSP Moga Charanjit Sharma was the main accused, and his associate Sohail Singh Brar was arrested by the SIT on June 16 and is in police custody till Sunday. Sharma is currently on interim bail on health grounds.

Pankaj Bansal of Pankal Motors, who had an automobile workshop in Faridkot at the time of the incident, has been arrested for fabricating a false defence theory by intentionally aiding the culprits in firing gunshots on the gypsy of Charanjit Singh Sharma, said Inspector General of Police and SIT chief investigator, Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh.

The SIT probe found that Pankaj Bansal played a key role in the facilitating the accused cops in creating the fake evidence in the case after the police firing incident, Singh said.

As per the SIT investigations, when the firing took place in Behbal Kalan on October 14, 2015 on innocent protestors sitting peacefully on dharna after a series of incidents of sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib at Bargari and other places, “the police team responsible for the firing hatched a conspiracy theory of self-defence”.

They allegedly fabricated evidence by creating “fake bullet marks on the pilot gypsy of then Moga SSP, Charanjit Singh Sharma, to support their self-defence theory,” said Singh.

The SIT was set up to probe the incidents of police firing in Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan firing cases.

