Moga double murder: Accused arrested, CM directs DGP to speed up probe as Akali Dal bays for his scalp

The double murder of two sisters in Moga took a political turn Friday with Shiromani Akali Dal demanding that Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh should step down on moral ground for failing to to tackle the law and order situation even as the latter condemned the killings and directed the state police chief to ensure speedy investigation in the incident.

This came even as police arrested the accused, a 30-year-old son of a sarpanch, associated with the Congress, at a village in Moga, hours after the incident that took place Thursday evening.

Police said that he had opened fire at the victims, aged 18 and 24, from a point-blank range with a .32 bore revolver of his father, who is a former sarpanch of the village. The accused and the victims belong to the same village.

Moga SSP Harmanbir Singh Gill said that the elder woman had gone to a college at a neighbouring village to appear in an exam. The younger one had accompanied her. In the meantime, the accused reached there and allegedly pushed the women inside his car. They had some argument in the moving car following which the accused allegedly pushed one of the women out of the vehicle. The second woman tried to jump out and in fit of rage the accused opened fire. He fired five rounds hitting the women in neck and head. While the elder woman was declared dead on arrival at the hospital, the younger one died while undergoing treatment at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot.

The elder sister was pursuing graduation while the younger had cleared class 12. They belong to Ravidassia family and their father runs cycle repair shop. Police said that the accused is married.

Speaking to The Indian Express, the father of the two women demanded the most stringent punishment the cold-blooded killings. “My daughters have been killed in cold blood. How can poor parents think of educating their daughters if women are killed on the road brazenly? He did not think twice before killing my daughters,” he said, adding that police should find out why the accused went to his daughter’s college and what ensued later.

A senior officer from Moga police who is investigating the case said that the sisters were known to the accused and they had decided to meet at the college after the exam.

“As per the probe till now, the accused was having an affair with the elder sister and she was asking for some money from him. They had an argument in the vehicle following which he opened fire. More details will be clear after interrogation of the accused,” said the officer.

An FIR against the accused was registered under the sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC and other sections of the Arms Act at Nihal Singh Wala police station.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh condemned the killings and directed the state DGP to ensure speedy investigation in the incident. “Horrific incident of killing of two young girls in Moga. Have directed@DGP Punjab Police to ensure speedy investigation into the unfortunate incident and to bring the culprits to justice. Such offenders will be sternly dealt with,” Amarinder said in a tweet.

Hitting out at the ruling Congress over the incident, the Akali Dal said Amarinder has failed to tackle the law and order situation. The glaring example of cold blooded murder of two sisters in Moga is a result of the patronage being given to the goons by the state government, a SAD statement said with party demanding that the chief minister step down on moral grounds.

SAD senior leader Daljit Singh Cheema said this was not the first time such an incident had occurred in the state. “The state police department’s inability to take action against goons had emboldened them and was resulting in the frequent occurrence of such gruesome incidents,” Cheema said.

He alleged the gangsters were running all sorts of rackets from jails and no attempt was being made to curb them.