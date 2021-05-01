In Moga, Covid patients left dependent on private facilities even for Level-2 care

With Punjab reeling under a second wave Covid-19, government data has revealed that Moga Civil Hospital does not have a single ventilator or level-3 bed (equipped with ventilators, non-invasive ventilation facility or NIV, non-rebreather mask, high flow nasal cannula etc) for critical patients.

In the absence of facilities for critical patients at government hospital, patients from Moga are being forced to move to private hospitals or are being referred to hospitals in Faridkot and Ludhiana districts, which are more than 60 km away.

The data, accessed by The Indian Express, shows that Mathura Dass Civil Hospital Moga — the largest government facility in the district also catering to three other sub-divisions of the district (Baghapurana, Nihal Singh Wala and Dharamkot) — has just 30 level-2 beds (with oxygen support). It does not have a single level-3 bed or ventilator facility.

When it comes to private facilities in Moga, there are just five level-3 beds at Moga Medicity Hospital (with 3 ventilators). No other private hospital in Moga has level-3 beds or ventilators, as per the official data.

Apart from 30 level-2 beds at Moga Civil Hospital, 158 more such beds (with oxygen support) are there in private facilities.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Dr Parshant from Moga Medicity hospital said that theirs was the only hospital in the district with level-3 beds.

“We have three ventilators and 5 level-3 beds. Currently, one ventilator is occupied and two are vacant. Other facilities mostly refer critical patients to nearby districts such as Faridkot or Ludhiana,” he said.

PATIENTS PREFER PVT HOSPITALS

The data accessed by The Indian Express revealed that of the 30 level-2 beds with oxygen support at Civil Hospital Moga, only four were occupied by Covid-19 patients as of Friday. This indicated that patients were preferring private hospitals.

Dr Amarpreet Kaur Bajwa, civil surgeon, Moga, told The Indian Express, “We have 30 level-2 beds at Civil Hospital of which 4 are currently occupied by Covid patients. We do not have any level-3 bed or ventilators in Civil Hospital.”