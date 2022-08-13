scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 13, 2022

Punjab MLAs to get only one pension from today

After Governor Banwarilal Purohit gave his assent to a bill limiting multiple pensions to MLAs, the Punjab government notified the Act on Saturday

Written by Kanchan Vasdev | Chandigarh |
August 13, 2022 4:26:07 pm
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. (File)

MLAs in Punjab will now get just one pension with Governor Banwarilal Purohit giving his assent to the Punjab State Legislature Members (Pension and Medical Facilities Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2022, limiting multiple pensions to legislators, more than a month after it was passed by the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, and the government notifying the Act on Saturday.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann took to Twitter to announce that the bill had received the governor’s assent. “I am very happy to inform Punjabis that Hon’ble Governor has approved the ‘one MLA, one pension’ bill…Government has issued notification. This will save a lot of tax for the public,” Mann tweeted.

Former legislators in Punjab used to get pensions for supplementary terms too. By limiting the pension to one term, the government is likely to save Rs 19.53 crore for the state exchequer.

From now on, every legislator would get only one pension of Rs 75,150 per month irrespective of the terms for which he/she gets elected. Earlier, some former legislators were getting pensions as high as Rs 3 lakh per month.

State Finance Minister Harpal Cheema said that the state exchequer would save at least Rs 100 crore and added that it was a move in the right direction to save tax-payers’ money.

Chief minister Mann had announced the plan to limit multiple pensions of legislators soon after he took charge but it took more than four months for the Act to be notified.

Earlier, the governor had refused to give his assent to an ordinance to this effect saying that it should be put up as a Bill in the budget session of the Vidhan Sabha. On June 30, the Vidhan Sabha passed the Bill.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit’s asset came at a time when the government was losing hope as the governor had not given his assent to the contractual employees’ Bill too. Since the Bill limiting pensions was a money bill, the government could not even send a reminder to the Governor. However, the government received the governor’s assent on Friday.

Advertisement

The delay caused a loss of a few crores to the state exchequer as the former MLAs were able to get multiple pensions for the months of May, June and July also.

After taking over reins of the state, chief minister Mann had said that legislators would get only one pension. For enforcing this rule, the government had amended Clause 3(1) of ‘The Punjab State Legislature Members (Pension and Medical Facilities Regulation) Act, 1977’.

Legislators in Punjab get a basic pension of Rs 15,000 per month. On this, they get 50 per cent DP (a merger of dearness allowance (DA) and basic pension effected on April 1, 2004), and a DA of 234 per cent. Similarly, for every supplementary term, they get Rs 10,000 basic pension, and DP and DA. The DA of 234 per cent, however, was not enhanced after December 31, 2016, following a decision by the Amarinder Singh-led Congress government.

Advertisement

However, when an ex-MLA will attain the age of 65, 75 and 80, he/she shall, respectively, be entitled to an increase of 5 per cent, 10 per cent and 15 per cent of the basic pension, admissible to him/her at the attainment of such age.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What three letters, part of the Lahore Conspiracy Case, will be part of a...Premium
What three letters, part of the Lahore Conspiracy Case, will be part of a...
Seven decades since Independence, it’s high time our films reflecte...Premium
Seven decades since Independence, it’s high time our films reflecte...
India still fails its women, 75 years after IndependencePremium
India still fails its women, 75 years after Independence
Cricket chases the American dreamPremium
Cricket chases the American dream

While the Bill was tabled, Leader of Opposition Partap Bajwa had said when an MLA is above chief secretary in protocol, an MLA’s pension must be at par with that drawn by the chief secretary. Chief minister Mann had said that a government official becomes eligible for pension after serving for at least 20 years. “A young man who becomes MLA at the age of 27 becomes eligible for pension just after five years. In such a scenario, it is unfair to equate both,” Mann had said.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 13-08-2022 at 04:26:07 pm

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening

2

Who is the 24-year-old man who attacked Salman Rushdie?

3

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 2: Aamir Khan's labour of love is losing steam already, has 40% drop

4

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 2: Aamir Khan’s labour of love is losing steam already, has 40% drop

5

Salman Rushdie is stabbed on stage 33 years after fatwa, in New York hospital

Featured Stories

After the attack on Salman Rushdie, remembering Sahir Ludhianvi
After the attack on Salman Rushdie, remembering Sahir Ludhianvi
Words will win
Words will win
Resident of New Jersey, sympathetic to Iran: What we know of Salman Rushd...
Resident of New Jersey, sympathetic to Iran: What we know of Salman Rushd...
Explained: The dangers and legal status of the 'Chinese' manjha
Explained: The dangers and legal status of the 'Chinese' manjha
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan interview: 'Shah Bano, Satanic Verses....
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan interview: 'Shah Bano, Satanic Verses....
Gujarat polls: With poaching, Murmu plank BJP looks to wrest Cong tribal ...
Gujarat polls: With poaching, Murmu plank BJP looks to wrest Cong tribal ...
Shah Faesal appointed deputy secretary in Ministry of Culture

Shah Faesal appointed deputy secretary in Ministry of Culture

What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?
Explained

What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?

Why family needs to be at the heart of India’s health system
Sujatha Rao writes

Why family needs to be at the heart of India’s health system

Premium
The dangers and legal status of the 'Chinese' manjha
Explained

The dangers and legal status of the 'Chinese' manjha

Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states
Express Research

Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states

Premium
5G could change the blockchain industry forever, experts say

5G could change the blockchain industry forever, experts say

The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata
Opinion

The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata

Premium
Never Have I Ever season 3: The troubled teen grows up

Never Have I Ever season 3: The troubled teen grows up

What is the liver transplant success rate? What can you not do after liver transplant surgery?

What is the liver transplant success rate? What can you not do after liver transplant surgery?

When Vyjayanthimala said her affair with Raj Kapoor was 'publicity stunt'

When Vyjayanthimala said her affair with Raj Kapoor was 'publicity stunt'

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 13: Latest News
Advertisement