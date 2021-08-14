Punjab MLAs tell Sidhu to work with Amarinder

Congress MLAs from urban pockets of Punjab met state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday and raised the issues of expensive power, “over emphasis” on sacrilege cases and lack of coordination between the party chief and Chief Minister Amarider Singh. Opposition to Sidhu’s newly appointed advisers also figured in the meeting.

The meeting was attended by three Cabinet ministers including Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Sunder Sham Arora and Balbir Sidhu and a dozen MLAs. Cabinet ministers representing urban areas, including O P Soni, Brahm Mohindra and Manpreet Singh Badal, did not attend.

Both Ashu and Arora raised the issue of Sidhu’s advisers. MLA Ashwini Sekhri said that the Congress had given Sidhu four working presidents and he did not need any advisers. The three raised the issue of newly appointed adviser Malwinder Singh Mali’s social media posts in which he was using abusive language and also abusing Congress leaders.

The leaders also asked Sidhu to bridge the differences with Amarinder. They are learnt to have told him that he should coordinate with the CM.

However, another legislator, Dr Harjot Kamal advised Sidhu not to publicly coordinate with the CM as it would send a message to the people that the CM and Sidhu were playing a “friendly match”.