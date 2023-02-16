Punjab MLAs’ old official cars to be replaced with vehicles allotted to local bodies, Improvement Trusts

Amid protests by the MLAs over the sorry state of their official vehicles that are quite often caught in frequent break-downs, the Transport Department of Punjab has taken back at least 24 vehicles in good condition from the state’s local bodies, Improvement Trusts, Mandi Board and other departments. These Toyota Innova cars would instead be given to the MLAs.

The department has also written to many other departments to send the cars in good condition to the state government’s central carpool.

The cash-crunched state government, it is learned, does not want to spend money on buying new cars for the legislators. On earlier occasions, the previous governments have stirred up a political controversy while purchasing vehicles for the MLAs. Hence, the government wants to avoid spending on MLAs’ vehicles.

“The functionaries of local bodies do not have to travel across the state. They remain confined to their cities. They can do it with old cars also. Also, the government had dissolved 10 Improvement Trusts. The MLAs’ vehicles will be sent to them. The MLAs travel to Chandigarh from their constituencies. Sometimes, they have to travel to Delhi also and a few of them have vehicles that have outlived lives. The Delhi government does not allow vehicles older than 10 years. Hence, several MLAs have to leave their cars at the Delhi border,” a government functionary said.

The ministers are given separate cars that are comparatively new. “Punjab has 117 MLAs out of which, the CM can have 17 ministers in his Cabinet. As there are only 15 ministers, including the CM, two cars are kept in the reserve in the government’s pool, waiting for the CM to expand his Cabinet,” the officer pointed out.

The practice of allotting official vehicles to Punjab MLAs was started during the time of militancy as part of ensuring their security.

The MLAs had protested against giving them old vehicles even during the tenure of former CM Amarinder Singh. The state government had then come out with a policy of providing an allowance to the MLAs at the rate of Rs 17 per kilometre if they choose to drive their own vehicles. During former CM Parkash Singh Badal’s tenure, a resource mobilisation committee set up by the government suggested that the MLAs be paid Rs 25,000 as a lump sum to save Rs 200 crore in the state exchequer annually.